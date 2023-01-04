Insurance regulator to allow firms to auto renew FRN of cross border reinsurers

This relaxation will enable insurers to automatically renew arrangements with CBRs who comply with the conditions specified by IRDAI.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has decided to consider allowing domestic insurance firm to auto renew the file reference number (FRN) of cross-border reinsurers (CBRs), provided that the CBRs meet the criteria laid down by the regulator for obtaining such a renewal. Currently, FRNs are allotted by the insurance regulator on an annual basis.

This relaxation will enable insurers to automatically renew arrangements with CBRs who comply with the conditions specified by IRDAI.

"This is a tactical move by the regulator aimed at delegation of powers in a controlled framework while fixing responsibility for compliance with the conditions specified on the insurers. These conditions ensure that auto-renewal of reinsurance arrangements are allowed only for FBRs who hold a good track record, including fulfilling regulatory solvency requirements in home country, minimum Credit Rating of A- during the last 12 months and Claims settlement track record," said Conjeevaram Baradhwaj, Executive Vice President (Legal & Compliance) & Company Secretary at Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd.

As additional risk control mitigation from a regulatory standpoint, the auto-renewal is allowed only for 3 consecutive financial years, after which fresh application to be made.

"This is another step taken by IRDAI aimed at ease of doing business in insurance industry," Baradhwaj added.

Sharad Mathur, Managing Director and CEO at Universal Sompo General Insurance also welcomed the move and said that it will drive ease of doing business while upholding high standards of transparency in the Indian Insurance industry.

In addition to providing reinsurance support, Cross Border Reinsurers (CBRs) also improve risk management practices and enhance the overall stability and resilience of the insurance industry in India. The amendments shall facilitate the insurer for generating the FRN for qualified CBR on their own for consecutive three years, which will minimise the administration process and delay in generation of FRN.

"The amendment clearly implies that authority is encouraging and motivating insurers to place reinsurance business with eligible CBRs. FRN is an important tool for cross border reinsurers, as it helps to ensure accurate and efficient tracking and management of reinsurance contracts and claims, and supports regulatory compliance, therefore the guidelines are a step in the right direction towards a progressive regulatory ecosystem," Mathur said.