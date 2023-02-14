Insurance regulator forms consultative committee on investments

The committee with a tenure of two years will be headed by Supratim Bandopadhyay, former Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has formed a consultative committee on investments to monitor markets on a continuing basis, review regulatory framework and seek advise on developments in economy, financial markets and risk management. The members of the committee are from private equity stock broking insurance, banking and mutual fund sectors and majority of them are from the private sector.

The committee with a tenure of two years will be headed by Supratim Bandopadhyay, former Chairman of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

The committee also includes Chirag Setalvad, CIO at HDFC MF, Shailendra Jingam, Treasury Head at ICICI Securities and Asish Gupta, Equity Research Head at Credit Suisse. Rajeev Radhakrishnan, CIO-Fixed Income at SBI Mutual Fund, Leena Vijayvargiy, CRO at HDFC MF, PR Mishra, ED (Investment Ops) at LIC, Manish Kumar, CIO at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Farid Valani, CRO at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Rajay Sinha, CGM at State Bank of India , Renuka Ramnath, MD & CEO at Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Rahul Garg, Partner at Premji Investment and Ammu Venkataramana, GM (F&l) at IRDAI are also part of the committee.

This committee is in addition to the insurance Regulations Review Committee (RRC) and various sub-groups set up by the Life Insurance Council and the General Insurance Council in consultation with IRDAI earlier.

Incidentally, the RRC has nine members from the private sector insurance companies and three from the public sector and some of the sub-groups does not have any representation from the government owned companies which are far bigger than many private players, according to news agency IANS.