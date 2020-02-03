Business Insurance companies will face some collateral impact of new income tax regime, says ICICI Securities Updated : February 03, 2020 02:29 PM IST According to the proposal, individuals opting for the new tax regime have to forgo all the exemptions including Life insurance premiums. As per income tax statistic for AY 2018-19, total taxpayers stood at 58 million, of which 15 million fall under the bracket of Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh income levels. Over a period of time, ICICI Securities expects, insurance companies to adjust the pricing curve to keep the cost of insurance same for consumers without tax advantage.