Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Insurance companies will face some collateral impact of new income tax regime, says ICICI Securities

Updated : February 03, 2020 02:29 PM IST

According to the proposal, individuals opting for the new tax regime have to forgo all the exemptions including Life insurance premiums.
As per income tax statistic for AY 2018-19, total taxpayers stood at 58 million, of which 15 million fall under the bracket of Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh income levels.
Over a period of time, ICICI Securities expects, insurance companies to adjust the pricing curve to keep the cost of insurance same for consumers without tax advantage.
Insurance companies will face some collateral impact of new income tax regime, says ICICI Securities

More Budget Stories Coverage

The FRBM escape clause has been invoked with due caution and deliberation, says NK Singh

The FRBM escape clause has been invoked with due caution and deliberation, says NK Singh

Budget 2020: CBIC chief says higher import duties will spur Make in India initiative

Budget 2020: CBIC chief says higher import duties will spur Make in India initiative

Budget 2020: Impetus to domestic industry, cess on medical device import right steps

Budget 2020: Impetus to domestic industry, cess on medical device import right steps

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement