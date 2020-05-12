Finance
Instances of cloned ATM cards in Delhi; affected customers to get refund: SBI
Updated : May 12, 2020 03:54 PM IST
All suspicious transactions should be reported to the home branch, the lender said.
As a caution and safety measure for customers, SBI has also advised the account holders to change the ATM PIN at regular intervals.
SBI has also urged customers to avoid using birthdays and anniversary dates as PIN and to ensure that their mobile numbers linked to the account are updated so that they do not miss the transaction related SMS.