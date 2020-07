In a clear picture of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown on the Indian economy, the crucial indirect tax collections coming in from central excise and customs have seen a contraction of 66.4 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

According to senior government officials, the non-GST indirect tax collections for the first quarter of FY21 came in at Rs 28,839 crore as against Rs 85,780 crore during same period last year. The non-GST indirect tax collections are a combination of custom duty collections, central excise, service tax arrears.

However, these are provisional numbers as of July 2 and are subject to upward revision, considering a lot of taxpayers are clearing payments with a lag due to COVID-19 pandemic, staff crunch, delays in accounting, government officials said.

Also, if we see the performance of the first quarter collections to meet the budgeted targets, government officials said the first quarter FY21 non-GST indirect tax collections are just about 7.1 percent of budgeted estimates, which were Rs 4,06,020 crore.

India gets a bulk of its custom duty collections from imports, and central excise is collected from fuel, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and industrial alcohol and tobacco products.

"The custom duty collections picked up in the month of May and June as exports to India had resumed with global markets getting normalised, especially from China, USA and EU," officials added.

On the other hand, for excise, "The central excise collections slipped in May and June due to lockdown, domestic consumption of fuel slipping to almost around 10-15 percent of previous months."

"In many cases, a lot of oil marketing companies were still assessing if they have to make fresh payments or they could set off high input tax credit lying pending with the central government," officials added.

Also, important to note is that these non-GST indirect tax collections are paid with a one month lag and due to COVID-19 pandemic, and also both the government and companies are taking more time to clear and receive the payments. Experts see these provisional numbers as an impact of the pandemic, and expect trends to pick up.

Abhishek Jain, tax partner, EY said, "The major sources for non-GST indirect tax revenues for the central government is customs on imports and excise on oil and gas products. With the lockdown and declined economic activity in Q1, the import of goods in general and the consumption of oil & gas fell, resulting in reduced collections on non-GST indirect tax revenue. With normalcy returning back in business activities coupled with contactless and faster clearances at customs, these collections should soon witness an uptick."

Pratik Jain, partner and leader, indirect tax, PwC India, said, "The dip is on expected lines as most of these non-GST revenues pertain to petroleum products and tobacco, besides basic customs duty on imports. Almost half of the first quarter was complete lockdown with virtually no business activities and consumption of petroleum products (both passenger as well as industrial) would have been very low."