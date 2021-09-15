September 15 deadline for Infosys to fix I-T portal glitches to run out as glitches remain

It's important to note here that the September 15 deadline for Infosys to fix glitches on the portal ends today but with an extension granted for return filing, this deadline looks redundant.

Infosys has fixed most of the new income tax portal glitches but some issues around login persist, industry sources informed CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday. It's important to note here that the September 15 deadline for Infosys to fix glitches on the portal ends today but with an extension granted for return filing, this deadline looks redundant.

So far, more than 2 crore taxpayers have filed returns through the portal, sources said.

When contacted, Infosys did not comment on the development.

On August 23 , the finance ministry had "summoned" Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to explain why issues continued to plague the portal developed by the software major. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the meeting with Parekh, expressed "deep disappointment" over glitches persisting for more than two months after launch and gave him time till September 15 to resolve all issues.

Between January 2019 to June 2021, the government paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal, according to news agency PTI.

The new income tax e-filing portal 'www.incometax.gov.in' is facing tech glitches from day one with users complaining that certain functionalities were either unavailable or working slow. Consequently, the I-T department had to allow the manual filing of remittance forms and also extend due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.

Meanwhile, the income tax department last week said that a number of technical issues on the new ITR portal are being progressively addressed and 1.19 crore ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal year have been filed so far. Giving updates of activities carried out by taxpayers on the portal, the IT department said over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged into the portal till September 7, 2021 with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September 2021.