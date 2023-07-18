IndusInd Bank to consider fund raising via debt securities on July 20

IndusInd Bank bank said that a meeting of Board of Members will be held to consider the proposal of raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis thereof as may be decided.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank will consider fund raising on July 20, the bank said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. Additionally, the lender will fix the date and time for the 29th Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the lender on July 20 itself.

The bank said that a meeting of Board of Members will be held to consider the proposal of raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis thereof as may be decided, subject to approval of the members of the bank and receipt of regulatory/statutory approvals, as applicable.

Meanwhile, the lender is scheduled to report earnings later in the day today. According to CNBC-TV18 poll, the lender is likely to report 30 percent growth in net profit in first quarter of FY23. Street expects Net Interest Margin (NIM) to remain stable and asset quality to improve.

Motilal Oswal is expecting the lender to report 33.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 2,180 crore. It estimates net interest income (NII) to surge 18.4 percent YoY to Rs 4,880 crore.

In its business update for the first quarter of this fiscal, IndusInd Bank reported a 21 percent rise in net advances to Rs 3.01 lakh crore, as against Rs 2.47 lakh crore a year back. On a sequential basis, advances increased 4 percent. Deposits also grew 15 percent on-year to Rs 3.47 lakh crore and 3 percent on-quarter. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh crore as of June 30, as against Rs 1.4 lakh crore as of March 31.

At the time of writing this report, the shares of the bank was trading 0.39 percent lower at Rs 1,387.10 apiece.