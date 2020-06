In a late night disclosure on Sunday, IndusInd Bank said its promoters intend to buy more shares of the bank from the open market. The lender said it had received a letter from IndusInd International Holdings Ltd and IndusInd Ltd, the promoters of the bank, “regarding their proposal to acquire shares of our Bank from the secondary market”.

The share price of IndusInd Bank rose nearly 9 percent on Monday on the news, trading 8.87 percent higher at Rs 459 at 11:35 am on the NSE.

The letter showed that promoter entities IndusInd International Holdings Ltd and IndusInd Ltd currently hold 14.68 percent stake in IndusInd Bank. The additional share purchase from the secondary market now will be “within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap”, the bank said.

This means that promoters only have a headroom to buy additional 0.32 percent stake in the bank, keeping in mind the regulatory limit of 15 percent.

As per Reserve Bank of India’s shareholding norms for private banks, promoters are required to pare stake down to 40 percent within three years, 20 percent within ten years, and finally 15 percent within fifteen years of starting operations.

IndusInd Bank, which was incorporated in 1994, is required to keep promoter stake at no more than 15 percent, as per the current RBI rules.

However, after RBI recently made an exception for Kotak Mahindra Bank, allowing its promoter to hold 26 percent stake, IndusInd Bank also approached the regulator.

In April, the bank disclosed through an exchange notification that the promoters had sought RBI’s permission to raise their stake to 26 percent.

Sources within IndusInd Bank indicated that the current cap on promoter stake is still 15 percent, and there has been no update from RBI on any increase.

While there may not be much headroom for promoters to raise stake, the promoters’ public disclosure may be seen as their signalling to the markets that they would support the bank with capital, contingent of course on regulatory limits.

The news came at a time when IndusInd Bank’s stock has been witnessing heavy selling pressure in the markets. The stock has fallen over 70 percent in 2020 alone, even as the management attempted to allay investor fears about asset quality worsening.

The bank posted a 16.18 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in profit at Rs 301.84 crore for the quarter ended March 31 and reported gross non-performing assets (NPA) of 2.45 percent.

Earlier this month, Moody’s downgraded IndusInd's long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings to Ba1 from Baa3 and its BCA to ba2 from ba1, and maintained a negative outlook on the bank.