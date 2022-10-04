IndusInd Bank investors cheer as lender records best deposit growth in five quarters

By Asmita Pant

IndusInd Bank on Monday reported that the July to September period saw the best deposit growth in five quarters. Deposits for the September quarter stood at Rs 3 lakh crore, a 4 percent rise from the preceding quarter and 15 percent rise from the corresponding period in the previous year.

The shares of IndusInd Bank were trading 4.9 percent higher at Rs 1,213.1 as of 12:01 pm. The stock jumped as much as 5.4 percent in session on Tuesday and was the top gainer on Nifty.

Bank's net advances have grown 18 percent year-on-year. The Mumbai-headquartered bank reported net advances — the amount the bank lends to individuals and corporates — at Rs 2.6 lakh crore for the September quarter, a 5 percent rise from the June quarter and an 18 percent jump from the year-ago period. The loan growth is best in four quarters.

The bank gained market share in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The loan book market share stands at 2.07 percent as compared to 2.02 percent in the year-ago period and 2 percent in the preceding quarter.

The CASA ratio — which indicates what percent of the bank's total deposits are in current and savings accounts — was at 42.4 percent against 43.2 percent in the preceding quarter and 42.1 percent in the year-ago period.