IndusInd Bank goes live on direct tax collection system of CBDT

Under this licence, customers will be able pay their direct taxes in a convenient manner through the bank’s retail or corporate net banking platform or at any IndusInd Bank branch using cash, cheque or demand draft, the bank said.

IndusInd Bank on Thursday said that it is now integrated with the lncome Tax Department’s recently launched tax payment platform “TIN2.0”. The bank was appointed as an agency bank by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Under this licence, customers will be able pay their direct taxes in a convenient manner through the bank’s retail or corporate net banking platform or at any IndusInd Bank branch using cash, cheque or demand draft, the bank said.

Speaking on the development, Sumant Kathpalia, Managing Director & CEO, IndusInd Bank, said, “This is yet another addition to IndusInd Bank’s product suite comprising innovative solutions powered by cutting edge digital capabilities. We are confident of being a ‘partner of choice’ for the government and our customers alike and we stay committed to providing a superior experience as India’s most convenient bank.”

Recently, the bank has been in news after RBI granted a two-year extension to Sumanth Kathpalia as MD & CEO of the lender His current term is set to end on March 23.

IndusInd Bank Limited commenced its operations in 1994. As on December 31, 2022, IndusInd Bank has a customer base of approximately 33 million, with 2,384 branches/banking Outlets and 2,894 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country and covering 1,34,000 villages.

It is an also an empaneled banker for MCX. IndusInd Bank was included in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index on April 1, 2013.