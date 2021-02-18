IndusInd Bank gets Rs 2,021 cr capital boost from promoters Updated : February 18, 2021 04:29 PM IST The two promoter entities are IndusInd International Holdings Limited (IIHL) and IndusInd Limited (IL). The Finance Committee of the Bank on Thursday approved the allotment of 1,57,70,985 shares to the promoter entities. The bank’s capital adequacy ratios got further boost with this infusion, IndusInd Bank said. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply