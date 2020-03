Amid a heavy sell-off in shares of IndusInd Bank, CEO Romesh Sobti wrote to customers saying that rumours about the health of bank were unfounded and that IndusInd "remains focussed on building scale with profitability, on a platform of strong capitalisation/liquidity and high credit ratings."

IndusInd Bank shares have fallen about 55 percent from a 52-week high of Rs 1,834 per share. In today's trading, they are down nearly 5 percent to Rs 810.

The state of some private banks in India has caused jitters among customers and investors after the Yes Bank episode, which operations had to curtailed by authorities to prevent a collapse.

But in his letter to customers, Sobti, remarked that IndusInd remains healthy. He also denied rumours that IndusInd was considering investing in Yes Bank.

Below is the full text of the letter written by Romesh Sobti to customers, as disclosed by IndusInd Bank to exchanges.

"As you are aware, there are some financial market issues affecting a private sector bank that has been highlighted in the press; these are issues specific to that entity and are being dealt with by the RBI/Government so as not to pose a systemic risk. Similarly, there are challenges in terms of environmental issues caused by the spread of Coronavirus to address which, various initiatives have been, and are being, taken so as to ensure that employees and customers remain safe. We hope these issues pass soon.

Meanwhile, despite these pockets of external turbulence, Induslnd remains focussed on building scale with profitability, on a platform of strong capitalisation/liquidity and high credit ratings. In this regard, please find enclosed a synopsis of the Bank’s profile and latest quarterly financial results as at December 31, 2019 by way of further amplification.



Amongst the large peer private sector banks:

- We rank in the top 3 in terms of the metrics for revenue growth, deposit growth, net interest margin, pre-provision profitability,

- Stable loan book quality with second-lowest Gross NPA percentage

In several product categories such as Commercial Vehicles, Microfinance, Gems & Jewellery', we are a top 3 market player to name a few' areas. The quality of these portfolios is stable and better than industry.



Over 40% of the Bank’s Loan Book is devoted to small ticket “livelihood loans” helping customers mostly in rural and semi-urban areas earn a livelihood through micro & small business finance.



Induslnd has grown to almost 5,000 distribution points serving 25 million customers through 30,000 employees; earning recognition as “Dream Employer of the Year” and various awards for banking innovation, including India’s first interactive credit card.



We are shortly unveiling our next 3-year plan which will include a deep focus on Rural India, capitalising on our areas of domain expertise such as Vehicle Financing, harnessing the power of our large and growing network, building scale in some subscale retail products like credit cards, increasing participation in deposit segments such as NRI/Wealth Management and making our assets/liabilities more granular in their make-up. All of this will be underpinned by a digital DNA to drive revenues, efficiencies and customer experience. We believe this strategy will continue to drive value for our shareholders, customers and employees.

Once again, we would like to take this opportunity to emphasise that the Bank is well capitalised with a CRAR of 15.43% (incl. 9MFY20 profits), maintains a liquidity coverage ratio between 100% to 120% on a daily basis and the entire top management remains solidly committed, under the new leadership, to drive sustainable growth and maintain a fundamentally strong institution.

Rumours abounding in the social media are highly misplaced and speculative/motivated and not grounded on factual information. Amongst these unfounded rumours is speculation on our investment in Yes Bank. We have neither contemplated nor evaluating any such investment.