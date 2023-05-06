IndusInd Bank Chief Risk Officer resigns, Murlidhar Lakhara to lead newly formed Assurance Function

The bank has identified a new Chief Risk Officer and is in the process of completing the necessary formalities. Meyyappan had been associated with the bank since May 2014.

"Meyyappan has informed that he will be moving on to lead risk function at a MNC Bank in his next phase of career. The bank appreciates the contribution by Meyyappan and wishes him success in his future endeavours," the bank said in an exchange filing.