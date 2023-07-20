Confident of maintaining growth in commercial vehicle financing segment: IndusInd Bank's CEO

IndusInd Bank Q1 results: The vehicle finance unit of the bank posted 21 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) led by strong disbursements in commercial vehicles, utility vehicles (UVs) and cars. However, disbursements for the tractor and 2Ws were muted.

Sumant Kathpalia, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at IndusInd Bank on Thursday said that the lender is confident of maintaining growth in commercial vehicle (CV) financing segment. He added that the company is well diversified in vehicle financing and overall growth will taper to 8-10 percent in CV financing.

Kathpalia was speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18 two days after the lender reported 32.5 percent rise in net profit at Rs 2,123.6 crore in the quarter-ended June. The vehicle finance unit of the bank posted 21 percent rise year-on-year (YoY) led by strong disbursements in commercial vehicles, utility vehicles (UVs) and cars. However, disbursements for the tractor and 2Ws were muted. Within the consumer book, the performance in utility vehicles and credit card segments were 44 percent and 39 percent up YoY respectively.

Commenting further, Kathpalia said that margin has been consistent for them and is likely to remain rangebound between 4.2-4.3 percent

The bank's core business continued to perform well in the first quarter of FY24, with net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM) growing at a healthy pace. Asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to their lowest level in several years.

The net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 4,867 crore versus CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 4,821.7 crore. When compared to first quarter of FY23, the net interest income rose 18 percent. The lender had reported NII at Rs 4,125.3 crore in Q1 of FY23. The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q1 of FY24 stood at 4.29 percent as against 4.21 percent for Q1 of FY 23 and 4.28 percent for Q4 of FY23.

On microfinancing, IndusInd Bank CEO said that MFI is 12-13 percent of the book and unsecured business ex-MFI is around 5 percent of business. He added that the lender has not grown MFI business in the last quarter.

On the outlook, Kathpalia said that cost of deposits will start to taper and credit cost will be in between 110-130 basis points (bps). The operating leverage will settle at 45 percent for the year and is heading towards a 2 percent RoA business.

He added that the lender is not planning to raise any capital.

Meanwhile, yield on assets for the lender stood at 9.60 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 as against 8.35 percent for the corresponding quarter of previous year. Cost of Fund was reported at 5.31 percent as against 4.14 percent for corresponding quarter of previous year. The bank’s operating profit, before provisions and contingencies, rose 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,830 crore. Provisions for the said quarter stood at Rs 992 crore, compared with Rs 1,251 crore a year ago.