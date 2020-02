India's savings rate has tumbled to a 15-year low on the back of the country's slowing economy, according to an Economic Times report. A falling rate means Indian companies will end up borrowing more from overseas markets. This will further deteriorate India's external position by increasing external debt, the report said.

Household savings also declined as consumers spent more in purchasing durables and travelling, the report added. “If domestic savings are falling, the government is right to tap into foreign savings," Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, was quoted as saying in the report.

"In order to raise investments at a time when savings are falling, the current account balance will have to fall or the current account deficit will have to widen, needing more foreign inflows for funding,” Bhandari further said.