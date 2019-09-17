Economy
India’s microfinance sector a bright spot amid economic slowdown, says Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus
Updated : September 17, 2019 08:54 PM IST
The Nobel laureate cautioned against government lending in the microfinance space.
India’s microfinance sector grew by 40 percent and could cross Rs 250,000 crore in GLP by 2020.
