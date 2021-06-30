India's fiscal deficit touches 8.2% of annual target in April-May

According to government data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Wednesday, India's fiscal deficit in the first two months (April-May) of FY22 stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore, or 8.2 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year.

Net tax receipts were Rs 2.34 lakh crore, while total expenditure was Rs 4.78 lakh crore, the data showed.

The fiscal deficit at the end of May 2020 was 58.6 percent of the Budget Estimates (BE) of 2020-21. In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit was Rs 1,23,174 crore at end-May 2021. The government expects the fiscal deficit for 2021-2022 at 6.8 percent of GDP or Rs 15,06,812 crore.

The fiscal deficit or the gap between expenditure and revenue for 2020-21 was 9.3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), an improvement over 9.5 percent projected in the revised estimates in the budget in February.

As per the CGA data, the Centre received Rs 3,54,787 crore (17.95 percent of corresponding BE 2021-22 of total receipts) for May 2021. This comprised Rs 2.33 lakh crore tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 1.16 lakh crore of non-tax revenue and Rs 4,810 crore of non-debt capital receipts. Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans Rs 815 crore and disinvestment proceeds of Rs 3,995 crore.

The total receipts were 2 percent of the BE in the corresponding period last fiscal. It further said Rs 78,349 crore was transferred to state governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India up to May, which is Rs 13,728 crore lower than the previous year.

Total expenditure incurred by the Centre was Rs 4,77,961 crore (13.72 percent BE), out of which Rs 4.15 lakh crore was on revenue account and Rs 62,961 crore on capital account. Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 88,573 crore was towards interest payments and Rs 62,664 crore on account of major subsidies.

Earlier, this week, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fees as part of a credit-led package to support the pandemic-hit economy.

The package mostly made up of government guarantees to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to the pandemic-hit sectors, totals up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore together with the previous such packages.

Assuming an equal distribution of the new announcement of Rs 1.10 lakh crore, with 50 percent and 75 percent guarantee cover and risk weight of 100 percent, banks may have a capital relief of around Rs 7,500 crore that can further generate a credit of around Rs 70,000 crore, according to an SBI Research analysis.

The fiscal impact of the latest announcements and earlier is not linear as a substantial portion of the package is contingent liabilities. Ignoring these, the immediate impact will be slightly over Rs 1.23 lakh crore which will be around 0.6 percent of the GDP, SBI chief economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh said in the report.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)