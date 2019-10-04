#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

India’s Financial Services: Trust deficit, truth, and dare

Updated : October 04, 2019 10:55 AM IST

Most bankers resisted AQR and transparency. They repeatedly lobbied for “forbearance” – a euphemism for being allowed to extend, pretend, and sweep the dirt under the carpet. 
The overhang of NPAs requires a bespoke solution. A government-backed distressed asset manager along the lines of Malaysia’s Danaharta could be the answer.
We need fresh capital. This will follow, provided we show intent and delivery on the NPA resolution and reforms as described above. 
India’s Financial Services: Trust deficit, truth, and dare
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

HDFC Bank can move up to Rs 1,280, says market expert Rajat Bose

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Wall Street drops more than 1% on domestic growth worries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV