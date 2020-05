Indian banks are in the initial stages of considering creating a bad bank to deal with bad loans, the chief of the country's top lender confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

"These are some initial thoughts at the IBA level and by many members in IBA," Rajnish Kumar, CMD of SBI told CNBC-TV18 in an interview, referring to the Indian Bank Association. "We believe that this is the right time where a structure along the lines of a bad bank can be worked out because the provisions on the existing NPAs - most of the banks are holding a very high level of provisions."

Kumar's comments come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which is expected to result in a rise in NPAs of banks despite a number of relief steps taken by the RBI, including allowing a 90-day moratorium on retail loans and relaxing working capital financing norms.

A bad bank structure has long been discussed in India's policy circles to deal with the high level of non-performing assets (NPAs) that have hobbled banks for years, bogging down credit and economic growth.

The SBI chief's comments suggest that the bad bank could be an industry effort -- perhaps through the creation of an asset reconstruction company (ARC)-cum-asset management company (AMC) -- rather than one implemented by the government.

Bad bank structures are typically suggested to be modelled on the TARP programme implemented by the US government.

Kumar said that the idea of bad bank was not feasible three years ago, when talk began that banks should spin off bad assets into a separate company to unburden existing banks.

"The provisions were inadequate. Today, at least we have the adequate provisions and net book value is hardly 10-15% of the gross NPAs," he said.

The SBI chief stated that these discussions were at a very early stage.