  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

India's banks have a lesson to learn from FMCG companies: Viral Acharya

Updated : July 29, 2020 09:09 PM IST

Acharya said FMCG companies showed that big problems in India can be addressed by providing small solutions.
Acharya said that in a similar fashion, financial services providers could reduce the size of the packaging and rethink the formula itself.
India's banks have a lesson to learn from FMCG companies: Viral Acharya

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Facebook-BCG report: Solutions for marketers to leverage 1.3x rise in digitally influenced urban consumers across non-food categories

Facebook-BCG report: Solutions for marketers to leverage 1.3x rise in digitally influenced urban consumers across non-food categories

Bharti Airtel Q1 loss widens to Rs 15,933 crore

Bharti Airtel Q1 loss widens to Rs 15,933 crore

Maruti Suzuki posts first net loss since 2003 at Rs 249 cr; revenue plunges 79%

Maruti Suzuki posts first net loss since 2003 at Rs 249 cr; revenue plunges 79%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement