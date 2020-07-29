India's banks have a lesson to learn from FMCG companies: Viral Acharya

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya believes banks have a lesson or two to learn from FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) companies.

Delivering his speech at the Entrepreneur Awards this evening, Acharya said FMCG companies showed that big problems in India can be addressed by providing small solutions.

"Up to the late 1970s, most Indians were not even buying shampoo. This was not because they did not want to, but the average bottle of shampoo cost more than most Indians were willing or able to pay. In response, an ingenious entrepreneur put single-use quantities into a sachet that could be sold for 1 rupee each. Sales took off. Customers were offered a first rung on the ladder of consumption and this encouraged them to take the next step," he said.

Also read: Moratorium being misused; extension will hurt banks, NBFCs: Deepak Parekh to RBI

Sachetisation, or the act of making affordable, bite-sized packets out of regular products changed the FMCG industry in India, and it could provide an answer to lack of last-mile finance in India too, he said.

"These underserved Indians are square pegs; the banking system a round hole," the former deputy governor explained.

According to him, an estimated 50 percent of people are employed informally in India, but they remain invisible to the banking system. When they want a loan, banks often deny them credit in the absence of a hard asset as collateral.

The RBI has taken two important measures to make sachetisation in finance happen, he added. First, the creation of a public credit registry (PCR) which aims to "remove information asymmetry, providing lenders with a 360-degree view of the borrower’s liabilities".

Also read: COVID-19: RBI report says bank NPAs may touch 22-year high in severe-stress scenario

The second measure, Acharya said, is the creation of the account aggregator. This, he said, can gather data from all financial institutions including banks, non-banking financial companies, mobile money wallets, mutual funds, tax receipts and others.

"Together, the PCR and the account aggregator will allow financial intermediaries to see in near real time the complex patterns of financial cash flows of individuals and businesses," Acharya stated.

Acharya said that in a similar fashion, financial services providers could reduce the size of the packaging and rethink the formula itself. "Making cash flow-based credit available to every Indian is our small solution to India’s big problem of financial exclusion," he concluded.

He said that if Indian banks are able to push more credit to micro entrepreneurs, not only will it help push India’s growth agenda and create more jobs, but it would also keep the young population educated and skilled.

Also read: Govt keen on one-time restructuring of loans by RBI: Sources

"What entrepreneurs need during COVID is long-term finance," he said, adding that short term finance is not the answer given the fog of uncertainty the country is facing over the pandemic impact.

"For this, first we need to ensure banks are well capitalised," Acharya said.

"A large number of banks have been fighting legacy non performing loans over the larger part of the past decade, keeping them away from adopting newer, healthier ideas," said the former central banker.