Finance India's banks have a lesson to learn from FMCG companies: Viral Acharya Updated : July 29, 2020 09:09 PM IST Acharya said FMCG companies showed that big problems in India can be addressed by providing small solutions. Acharya said that in a similar fashion, financial services providers could reduce the size of the packaging and rethink the formula itself.