India's bad bank makes the highest bid for two SREI Group companies

The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has emerged as the highest bidder for the twin Srei Group companies, Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL), with an offer of Rs 5,555 crores in net present value terms, according to two people directly aware of the development.

The second highest offer was made by Authum Investment & Infrastructure Limited, at Rs 5,526 crores in net present value (NPV) terms, according to people in the know.

A government entity, NARCL was incorporated in July last year with a majority stake held by Public Sector Banks (PSBs). The remaining stakes are held by private banks with Canara Bank being a sponsor. Some of the biggest PSBs registered as stakeholders include SBI, PNB, Union Bank among others.

Along with India Debt Resolution Company Limited (IDRCL), NARCL is one of the entities of ARC-AMC structure aimed for resolution of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the banking Industry.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that three companies were in the fray to acquire the Srei companies under the e-auction challenger process, including a consortium of London-based investment firm Varde Partners and New York-based Arena Investors, the NARCL, and NBFC Authum Investment & Infrastructure Ltd.

While NARCL and Authum continued to bid for the companies in the e-auction until the fifth round, the Varde-Arena consortium dropped out after the second round with its final offer at Rs 4,682 crores, according to sources.

The base bid for the challenger process was set at Rs 4,500 crores in NPV terms, which included a minimum cash component of Rs 3,000 crores, as per people in the know. The cash component included about Rs 2,200 crores of cash already sitting on the books of the Srei companies, which would be given to creditors to settle dues by the winning bidder, according to the terms.

While NARCL’s offer is highest overall, the Varde-Arena consortium has offered the highest cash, as per the fineprint of the offer.

NARCL’s offer of Rs 5,555 crores includes Rs 3180 crores in cash, and the remaining Rs 2375 crores in committed instruments which could include non-convertible debentures, CNBC-TV18 has learnt. Authum’s offer of Rs 5526 crores includes Rs 3240 crores in cash and Rs 2286 crores in committed instruments, whereas the Varde-Arena consortium has offered Rs 3250 crores in cash as part of its last bid of Rs 4682 crores, according to people in the know.

Under the amended bankruptcy rules, the committee of creditors is expected to put all offers to vote to decide the winning bidder, and not just the highest offer. Thus, once all the bids are verified for legal compliance, the creditors are expected to put all three offers to vote.

Under the previous rounds of bidding, Varde-Arena had made the highest offer at about Rs 14,000 crores, followed by NARCL at Rs 13,600 crores and Authum at Rs 3,400 crores, CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported. However, these amounted to little in NPV terms, and had a minimal cash component. Hence, lenders decided to auction the companies with a base bid of Rs 4500 crores in NPV terms and set a minimum cash component of Rs 3,000 crores.

The total admitted claims of the financial creditors for the Srei twins under the bankruptcy process are Rs 32,750.22 crore. State Bank of India , Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank among others, are the financial creditors to the Srei group companies.

The Srei twins were brought under the bankruptcy court after the Reserve Bank of India superseded their boards in October of 2021 due to governance concerns and defaults in repayments. Rajneesh Sharma, ex chief general manager at Bank of Baroda, was named its Administrator.

The corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) of the companies was to be completed by January 5, 2022, under the directions of the NCLT. However, the Administrator has moved NCLT seeking a 45-day extension in the timeline to conclude the process.