Indians need to declare foreign remittances till Oct 1, false info can attract action

By Sapna Das  Jul 1, 2023 1:53:39 AM IST (Updated)

Indians sending forex abroad or availing overseas tour packages between April 1, 2023, and October 1, 2023, will need to make a declaration to the government through their forex dealers, according to a circular issued by the government on June 30. The declarations will cover the amount of foreign remittances done by them before October 1.

“Since the facility to provide real time update of remittance under LRS by remitter is still under development by the RBl, it is clarified that the details of earlier remittances under LRS by the remitter during the financial year may be taken by the authorised dealer through an undertaking at the time of remittance,” the circular said.
The government will also hold the forex spender liable for misreporting or incorrect submissions. “…for any false information in the undertaking, appropriate action may be taken against the remitter under the Act,” the government circular says.
