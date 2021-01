The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is slated to open on January 18. This IPO of Rs 4,634 crore will be the first such by a non-banking financial company (NBFC). It will close for subscription on January 20.

IRFC coming up for listing with a Rs 4600 cr+ issue in a price band of Rs 25-26 per share. Anchor book on Jan 15 and the Main book from Jan 18-20. pic.twitter.com/LHjZxIjffn — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) January 13, 2021

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the issue is of up to 178.20 crore shares, with a fresh issue of 59.43 crore equity shares and an offer-for-sale of up to 118.80 crore shares.

The IRFC got market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)’s approval for its IPO on February 25 last year. The observation letter was issued that very day and information about it was updated on the regulator’s website a week later. SEBI’s observations are required for any company for a public issue.

Set up in 1986, the company is the market borrowing arm of Indian Railways and is tasked with financing the acquisition of rolling stock assets. Amitabh Banerjee, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, had told PTI in the beginning of December that the IPO would hit markets in the third week of December. He had also added that in case the market was not conducive, they would go for a date in the first or second week of January.

Hopeful that the IPO will be a huge hit, Banerjee had told PTI that IRFC was one of the safest havens for people to park their money. He also felt that the COVID-19 pandemic was a “blessing in disguise”, as it enabled the market to be flushed with funds.

On plans to utilise funds generated from the IPO, Banerjee had added that 10 percent will go to IRFC’s balance sheet, and 5 percent to the Government of India's exchequer.