Indian-origin Citi banker, earning over €1 million, suspended for stealing sandwiches, say reports
Updated : February 05, 2020 01:18 PM IST
The suspension of Shah comes weeks before the bank was due to pay annual bonuses to senior employees.
Shah was removed from his post as head of high-yield bond trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
BlackRock director Jonathan Paul Burrows was banned from working in the financial services industry after he was caught regularly avoiding buying a train ticket on his commute to London.