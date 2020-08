The global markets are awash with liquidity and it is Indian lenders and promoters who are making hay.

Indian banks and shadow banks have raised Rs 74,371.6 crore, while their promoters have mopped up Rs 17,544 crore from share sales.

And the lenders aren’t done raising funds yet. There is still a pipeline of Rs 50,320 crore worth of shares to be offered for subscription/sale. These account for about 40 percent of the fund raising resolutions that have been passed by lenders so far.

And what has emboldened lenders is that the recent issuances have seen very strong demand with the offers of Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank seeing high oversubscriptions.

In fact, even the offer of beleaguered Yes Bank managed to pull through with 95 percent subscription thanks to under-writing support of its bankers.