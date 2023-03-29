Indian government plans to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh crore from market in H1 FY24

The government has also decided to not borrow under the 2-year G-sec, instead, the borrowing will be spread under 3, 5, 7, 10, 14, 30, and 40-year securities. While the reason for not opting for the three-year g-sec is not clear, officials said the decision is as per the government and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) internal assessment.
The Indian government on Wednesday decided to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh crore in gross terms from the market during April-September next fiscal. This is slightly over 57 percent of the gross market borrowing aim of Rs 15.43 lakh crore which the government announced in the budget.
"The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 31,000 to Rs 39,000 crore," a finance ministry statement said.
The government has also tried to keep average maturity buckets of g-secs for its borrowing programme to over 12 years in order to reduce rollover risks arising out of higher interest rates. It has also planned to borrow slightly higher amounts from pension funds via the 40-year tenor securities, thus giving the long-term funds a larger play.
The finance ministry stated, "The share of borrowing under different maturities will be: 3-year (6.31 percent), 5-year (11.71 percent), 7-year (10.25 percent), 10-year (20.50 percent), 14-year (17.57 percent), 30-year (16.10 percent) and 40-year (17.57 percent)."
Importantly, the government will borrow a significantly lower amount via T- Bills to meet temporary cash requirements. The government aims to borrow Rs 1.42 lakh crore during the quarter, against net borrowing of Rs 2.40 lakh crore in Q1 of FY 2022-23," this is 41.6 percent lower YoY.
High yields on short-tenor T-Bills have miffed the government and just on March 29, the RBI rejected bids for 91-day T-Bills aiming to raise Rs 9,000 crore.
"To take care of temporary mismatches in government accounts, the RBI has fixed the Ways and Mean Advances (WMA) limit for H1 of FY 2023-24 at Rs 1,50,000 crore," said the union finance ministry.
