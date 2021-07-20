Indian economy likely to mirror similar trend seen in FY21 due to COVID-19 second wave: Deepak Parekh

Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC on Tuesday said that the Indian economy is likely to mirror a similar trend seen in FY21, due to the second wave of COVID-19. He added that the unpredictability of the virus remains the key challenge here.

"World is still susceptible to recurring waves of infections. Economic recovery will hence remain uneven and patchy. H1FY22 is likely to be weaker and H2FY22 will significantly be stronger. Macroeconomic recovery is underway," said Parekh.

He further said that he is confident that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are strong.

"Forex reserves and foreign direct investment inflows have scaled record highs. Capital markets are buoyant and agri growth is expected to remain strong. RBI is committed to supporting growth through an accommodative monetary policy and the government has taken several reforms and measures to alleviate COVID-19 related stress," he said.

Paresh, however, pointed out that laggard remains overall credit growth which continues to remain tepid.

"Pandemic has reaffirmed that there can be no greater security in life than a home. Inherent demand for home loans continues to remain strong and with e-commerce boom, demand for real estate is coming from warehousing and fulfilment centres," Parekh mentioned.

With the build-up of digital infra, Parekh said that the demand for data centres has increased.

"The national lockdown has impacted individual loans and once restrictions were eased, the demand surpassed all expectations. Asset quality has been challenging for non-individual loans at a systemic level" he added.

He is confident that the demand for housing will continue to be strong.