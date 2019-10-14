Business
Indian companies lag behind global counterparts in adoption of emerging technologies, shows survey
Updated : October 14, 2019 03:51 PM IST
More than a third of chief financial officers (CFOs) and corporate treasurers (36.1 percent) in the country see themselves as key to implementing their company's digital agenda, , according to a survey commissioned by DBS Bank.
Seven out of ten companies in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region risk being left behind by a lack of digital strategy and execution plan.
The top roadblocks for adopting new technologies in India were managing unknown or hidden consequences of these solutions (82.2 percent), followed by high costs (59.4 percent) and limited skill set of employees (53.5 percent).
