  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

Indian banks still not out of the woods, says ICICI Direct

Updated : July 02, 2020 05:21 PM IST

The NBFCs have 50-70 percent book under moratorium and are trying to manage liquidity as the majority did not receive moratorium from banks.
ICICI Direct said that preservation of capital is the top priority followed by recovery while growth has taken a backseat.
Indian banks still not out of the woods, says ICICI Direct

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

How to evaluate IT sector’s Q1 numbers in a likely washout quarter

How to evaluate IT sector’s Q1 numbers in a likely washout quarter

Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

Closing Bell: Market ends over 1% higher led by auto, IT stocks; M&M, Hero MotoCorp top gainers, surge upto 6%

If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

If elected, will revoke H1-B visa suspension: Joe Biden

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement