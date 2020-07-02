Finance Indian banks still not out of the woods, says ICICI Direct Updated : July 02, 2020 05:21 PM IST The NBFCs have 50-70 percent book under moratorium and are trying to manage liquidity as the majority did not receive moratorium from banks. ICICI Direct said that preservation of capital is the top priority followed by recovery while growth has taken a backseat. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply