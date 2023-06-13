Indian banks’ margins have peaked and are set to shrink now

The banking sector is expected to see a compression of 10-20 basis points (bps) in net interest margins (NIMs) to 3-3.1 percent this fiscal, CRISIL Ratings said in a report released on Tuesday. Lower credit costs may provide a welcome tailwind though.

With interest rates peaking and deposit rates catching up, Indian banks are set to experience some compression in the high margins they enjoyed during the previous financial year.

The banking sector is expected to see a compression of 10-20 basis points (bps) in net interest margins (NIMs) to 3-3.1 percent this fiscal, CRISIL Ratings said in a report released on Tuesday, June 13. "However, with lower credit costs providing an offsetting tailwind on account of continued benign asset quality, overall, the banking sector's profitability should remain steady after touching a decadal high of ~1.1 percent last fiscal," the report said.