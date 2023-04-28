Indian banks are independent and not vulnerable to risks from big corporates, says banking veteran N Vaghul

Indian banks are independent and well managed, and are not vulnerable to the risks posed by exposure to any single big corporate, says veteran of Indian banking and ex-chairman of ICICI Bank N Vaghul.

“Most of the large banks today are so independent that I don’t think that they will be vulnerable to any politics from the corporate houses,” Vaghul said.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain on the sidelines of his book launch event, Vaghul added that India is more stable versus its global peers because of the pragmatic approach of its economic policy.