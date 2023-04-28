English
Indian banks are independent and not vulnerable to risks from big corporates, says banking veteran N Vaghul

Profile image
By Yash Jain   Apr 28, 2023 9:53 PM IST (Published)
Mini

Indian banks are independent and well managed and are not vulnerable to the risks posed by exposure to any single big corporate, that's the word from former veteran of Indian banking and ex-chairman of ICICI Bank, N Vaghul.

Indian banks are independent and well managed, and are not vulnerable to the risks posed by exposure to any single big corporate, says veteran of Indian banking and ex-chairman of ICICI Bank N Vaghul.

“Most of the large banks today are so independent that I don’t think that they will be vulnerable to any politics from the corporate houses,” Vaghul said.
Also Read: Exclusive | KV Kamath doesn't foresee a US-like bank crisis in India
Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain on the sidelines of his book launch event, Vaghul added that India is more stable versus its global peers because of the pragmatic approach of its economic policy.
