Finance Indian banks' bad debt could double in coronavirus crisis Updated : May 04, 2020 06:02 AM IST Indian banks are already grappling with Rs 9.35 trillion ($123 billion) of soured loans, which were equivalent to about 9.1 percent of their total assets at the end of September 2019. McKinsey & Co last month forecast India's economy could contract by around 20 percent in the three months through June, if the lockdown was extended to mid-May. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365