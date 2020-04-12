  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut today for Good Friday
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Finance
Business

Indiabulls top brass joins tribe of bank bosses taking pay cuts

Updated : April 12, 2020 06:12 PM IST

Chairman, Sameer Gehlaut will not be drawing any salary for the current financial year and MD & CEO, Gagan Banga will take a 75% cut
Indiabulls top brass joins tribe of bank bosses taking pay cuts

You May Also Like

People's Bank of China now owns 1% in HDFC; co says PBOC held small stake earlier

People's Bank of China now owns 1% in HDFC; co says PBOC held small stake earlier

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

Government cuts interest rate on GPF and similar funds to 7.1% for April-June quarter of FY21

Government cuts interest rate on GPF and similar funds to 7.1% for April-June quarter of FY21

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement