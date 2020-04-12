Finance
Indiabulls Housing's senior management takes 35% pay cut to 'control expense'
Updated : April 12, 2020 05:16 PM IST
The company chairman, Sameer Gehlaut, has opted to forego his salary while Gagan Banga, the vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive at the firm, will take a 75 percent pay cut.
Senior management at a number of companies have opted to take pay cuts in a bid to offset the effect of coronavirus lockdown. Senior leadership at Kotak Mahindra Bank recently announced a 15 percent pay cut earlier this week, while IndiGo has announced a similar move.
However, Indiabulls didn’t specify if its move is tied to the coronavirus pandemic.