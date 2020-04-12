Indiabulls Housing's senior management takes 35% pay cut to 'control expense'

The senior management at Indiabulls Housing Finance has opted to take on an average a 35 percent pay cut for the current financial year in a move to “lead the efforts on expense control”, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

Further, the company chairman, Sameer Gehlaut, has opted to forego his salary while Gagan Banga, the vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive at the firm, will take a 75 percent pay cut.

“The senior management of the company has decided to lead the efforts on expense control by volunteering to take pay cuts up to an average of 35% for the current financial year,” the release stated.

“Mr. Sameer Gehlaut, Chairman, will be drawing NIL salary, while Mr. Gagan Banga, Vice-Chairman, MD & CEO, has opted to take 75% cut on his salary,” it added.

Senior management at a number of companies have opted to take pay cuts in a bid to offset the effect of coronavirus lockdown. Senior leadership at Kotak Mahindra Bank recently announced a 15 percent pay cut earlier this week, while IndiGo has announced a similar move.

However, Indiabulls didn’t specify if its move is tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

