  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian markets shut today for Good Friday
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Finance
Finance

Indiabulls Housing's senior management takes 35% pay cut to 'control expense'

Updated : April 12, 2020 05:16 PM IST

The company chairman, Sameer Gehlaut, has opted to forego his salary while Gagan Banga, the vice-chairman, managing director and chief executive at the firm, will take a 75 percent pay cut.
Senior management at a number of companies have opted to take pay cuts in a bid to offset the effect of coronavirus lockdown. Senior leadership at Kotak Mahindra Bank recently announced a 15 percent pay cut earlier this week, while IndiGo has announced a similar move.
However, Indiabulls didn’t specify if its move is tied to the coronavirus pandemic.
Indiabulls Housing's senior management takes 35% pay cut to 'control expense'

You May Also Like

People's Bank of China now owns 1% in HDFC; co says PBOC held small stake earlier

People's Bank of China now owns 1% in HDFC; co says PBOC held small stake earlier

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

India's economy to grow 1.5-2.8 percent in FY21, says World Bank

Government cuts interest rate on GPF and similar funds to 7.1% for April-June quarter of FY21

Government cuts interest rate on GPF and similar funds to 7.1% for April-June quarter of FY21

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement