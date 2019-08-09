Business
Indiabulls founder Sameer Gehlaut to give up control after merger with Laxmi Vilas Bank, says report
Updated : August 09, 2019 10:03 AM IST
The central bank is yet to approve the merger proposal which is known to be slow and selective when it comes to issuing new banking license.
Gehlaut in a letter dated July 29, 2019, to the RBI has assured that the merged entity will not be identified with any group, the report said citing a source.
