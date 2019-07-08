Business
India to raise $10 billion from first overseas sovereign bond, says report
Updated : July 08, 2019 12:34 PM IST
His comments come after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden Union Budget, said the government will borrow overseas to finance the budget deficit.
FM also said that the government has kept unchanged its target to borrow Rs 7.1 lakh crore this fiscal year.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more