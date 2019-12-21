Finance
India staring at stagflation, says West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra
Updated : December 21, 2019 07:32 PM IST
He said that as per new data, India's GDP growth rate is likely to be 4.6 percent for the current financial year.
Fitch Ratings on Friday has cut its growth forecast from the previous estimation of 5.6 percent to 4.6 percent for the financial year 2019-20.
Mitra said that when India's growth rate is nosediving, West Bengal's growth rate is on an upward trend, coupled with low levels of poverty and rising employment rates.
