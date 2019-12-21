#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Finance

India staring at stagflation, says West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra

Updated : December 21, 2019 07:32 PM IST

He said that as per new data, India's GDP growth rate is likely to be 4.6 percent for the current financial year.
Fitch Ratings on Friday has cut its growth forecast from the previous estimation of 5.6 percent to 4.6 percent for the financial year 2019-20.
Mitra said that when India's growth rate is nosediving, West Bengal's growth rate is on an upward trend, coupled with low levels of poverty and rising employment rates.
India staring at stagflation, says West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Setback for Jaypee Group as Yamuna Expressway Authority cancels 1,000 hectare land that has F1 Circuit

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed 1.07 times at close, fetches Rs 12,000 crore

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Indians top US green card backlog of 800,000, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV