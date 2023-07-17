India revises pension for retired RBI employees

The existing basic pension amount of Rs 100 will be revised to Rs 163. The same will be applicable for people, who retired before November 1, 2017, according to a notification.

The government has approved the revision of pension for retired Reserve Bank of India (RBI) employees. The existing basic pension amount of Rs 100 will be revised to Rs 163. The same will be applicable for people, who retired before November 1, 2017, according to a notification.

The revised amount will be paid from June 2023. However, no payment of arrears will be made for the period prior to June 2023, the notification said.

The last pension revision happened in 2019 where employees received a 10 percent increase in pension plus Dearness Allowance (DA) with each of the three wage revisions in 2002, 2007 and 2012. The revision in pension had then happened after a gap of 16 years when retired employees protested against government negligence, according to Livemint report.

The pension scheme was implemented in banks in 1995. Since then, there have been eight industry-wide bipartite wage agreements, according to a report by Business Line.