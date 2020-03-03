  • SENSEX
India retail banking a 'nice oasis' for foreign lenders Deutsche, HSBC, peers

Updated : March 03, 2020 08:37 AM IST

Easing regulations and a surge in online banking are driving the change, with several overseas lenders increasing investment plans for the country to win affluent clients away from domestic rivals.
Lured by a massive economy and rising middle-class income, more than three dozen foreign lenders in India have been vying for a bigger share of the market for decades — yet they account for just 6 percent of the banking assets.
The rapid adoption of technology — for processing payments, acquiring customers and selling products — is the real driver of foreign lenders' success, bankers and analysts said.
