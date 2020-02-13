Finance India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank for second time in two months Updated : February 13, 2020 08:52 AM IST The rating agency said it reflects the continued delay and inconclusive quantum of the anticipated equity infusion in the beleaguered bank. The domestic agency had downgraded the struggling lender on December 19, 2019, while international agencies have been doing so since last May. The agency believes that raising sizeable capital in the very near-term can be challenging and can require various regulatory and other approvals.