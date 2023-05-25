India raises tax exemption limit on leave encashment for non-govt salaried staff to Rs 25 lakh

This decision follows the proposal made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech earlier this year. Under the previous provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, non-government salaried employees were eligible for such tax exemption only up to a limit of Rs 3 lakh.

In a move aimed at providing significant relief to non-government salaried employees, the central government has announced a substantial increase in the limit for tax exemption on leave encashment. The new limit, set at Rs 25 lakh, will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

This decision follows the proposal made by the finance minister during the Budget speech earlier this year.

Under the previous provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, non-government salaried employees were eligible for tax exemption on leave encashment only up to a limit of Rs 3 lakh, as stated in section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act. However, with the revised limit, employees can now benefit from a significantly higher exemption amount.

It is important to note that the increased limit applies to the earned leave at the employee's credit during their retirement, whether on superannuation or otherwise.

Moreover, if a non-government employee receives leave encashment payments from multiple employers within the same previous year, the aggregate amount exempt from income tax under section 10(10AA)(ii) cannot exceed Rs 25 lakh.

Additionally, the revised exemption limit takes into account any tax exemptions already granted to the employee in previous years under section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act. Therefore, the amount eligible for tax exemption will be reduced by any previously allowed exemptions.