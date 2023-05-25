India raises tax exemption limit on leave encashment for non-govt salaried staff to Rs 25 lakh

This decision follows the proposal made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech earlier this year. Under the previous provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, non-government salaried employees were eligible for such tax exemption only up to a limit of Rs 3 lakh.

In a move aimed at providing significant relief to non-government salaried employees, the central government has announced a substantial increase in the limit for tax exemption on leave encashment. The new limit, set at Rs 25 lakh, will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

