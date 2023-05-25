English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homefinance NewsIndia raises tax exemption limit on leave encashment for non govt salaried staff to Rs 25 lakh

    India raises tax exemption limit on leave encashment for non-govt salaried staff to Rs 25 lakh

    India raises tax exemption limit on leave encashment for non-govt salaried staff to Rs 25 lakh
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Anand Singha  May 25, 2023 7:23:11 PM IST (Updated)

    This decision follows the proposal made by FM Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech earlier this year. Under the previous provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, non-government salaried employees were eligible for such tax exemption only up to a limit of Rs 3 lakh.

    In a move aimed at providing significant relief to non-government salaried employees, the central government has announced a substantial increase in the limit for tax exemption on leave encashment. The new limit, set at Rs 25 lakh, will come into effect from April 1, 2023.

    This decision follows the proposal made by the finance minister during the Budget speech earlier this year.


    Under the previous provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, non-government salaried employees were eligible for tax exemption on leave encashment only up to a limit of Rs 3 lakh, as stated in section 10(10AA)(ii) of the Act. However, with the revised limit, employees can now benefit from a significantly higher exemption amount.

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X