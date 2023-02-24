India raises March Treasury Bills auction quantum by Rs 50,000 crore, to meet cash mismatch

The ministry of finance has raised the March Treasury Bill auction quantum by Rs 50,000 crore, from Rs 1.45 lakh crore to Rs 1.95 lakh crore, the PIB release said.

The central government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, revised the amounts for the issuance of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) for the remaining part of 2022-23.

The ministry of finance has raised the March Treasury Bill auction quantum by Rs 50,000 crore, from Rs 1.45 lakh crore to Rs 1.95 lakh crore, the press release said.

The additional amount that has been raised from Treasury Bills is to meet short-term cash mismatch by the government.

Also, the ministry said, "The government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, will have the flexibility to modify the notified amount and timing for auction of Treasury Bills depending upon the requirements of the government of India, evolving market conditions and other relevant factors, after giving due notice to the market."

Further, it said, "The calendar is subject to change, if circumstances so warrant, including for reasons such as intervening holidays. Such changes, if any, will be communicated through press releases."