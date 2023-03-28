English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homefinance NewsIndia raises age for limit for PFRDA ombudsman to 70 years

India raises age for limit for PFRDA ombudsman to 70 years

India raises age for limit for PFRDA ombudsman to 70 years
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 28, 2023 10:50:26 AM IST (Published)

Ombudsman’s role is to receive, consider and facilitate resolution of complaints or grievances which fall within the ambit of PFRDA regulations.

The government on Tuesday raised the age limit for Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority's (PFRDA's) ombudsman to 70 years from the existing 65 years. Ombudsman’s role is to receive, consider and facilitate resolution of complaints or grievances which fall within the ambit of PFRDA regulations.

Recommended Articles

View All
Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Explained: What is Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific policy and its benefits for India

Mar 28, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years

Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments

"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments

Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

International Whiskey Day 2023: Indian single malts spice up heady mix

International Whiskey Day 2023: Indian single malts spice up heady mix

Mar 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


An appeal can be filed with the ombudsman under the regulations -
(a) by a complainant whose grievance has not been resolved within thirty days from the escalation of the grievance to National Pension System Trust
(b) by a complainant, where a complaint has been made directly against the National Pension System Trust and no other intermediary and the same remains unresolved within the specified period of thirty days
The appeal should be in writing, duly signed by the complainant or his authorised representative (not being a legal practitioner) in the form as specified the regulations and supported by documents, if any.
The ombudsman may dismiss an appeal when such appeal is frivolous in his opinion or if the appeal is not adhering to the conditions specified in the regulations, as per PFRDA norms.
In a separate development, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has announced the removal of segmental limits on commissions for life, general, and health insurers. The move is expected to have a significant impact on the way insurance companies operate and compete in the market.
Under the new regulations, the total commission paid by life, general, and health insurers will have to be under the Expense of Management (EoM) limits. EoM is the sum total of commission and fixed expenses incurred by insurers. The move to remove segmental limits is expected to benefit insurers and web aggregators like Policybazaar, as it will allow them to allocate resources more effectively and optimize their commission structures.
(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

IRDAIOmbudsmanPFRDA

Next Article

Retirement fund body hikes EPF interest rate to 8.15%

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X