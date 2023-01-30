Budget 2023 | Highest-ever capital outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore allocated to railways

Nirmala Sitharaman said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for coal, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and will be taken up on a priority basis with investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

Presenting the last full Union Budget of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday (February 1) allocated Rs 2.40 lakh crore to the union railway ministry, the highest-ever.

Sitharaman said the outlay for the railways is nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014.

She said 100 critical transport infrastructure projects for last- and first-mile connectivity for coal, fertiliser and food grain sectors have been identified and will be taken up on a priority basis with investment of Rs 75,000 crore, including Rs 15,000 crore from private sources.

In the budget, the government proposed to manufacture 35 hydrogen fuel-based trains, 4,500 newly designed automobile carrier coaches with side entry, 5,000 LHB coaches and 58,000 wagons.

The Rs 2.40 lakh crore capital outlay for railways is the highest ever to boost order book for railway contractors and wagon manufacturers.

FY22 Budget

The FY22 Union Budget, FM had had allocated Rs 1,40,367.13 crore, Rs 20,311 crore more than the revised figures of the previous fiscal. The Budget has also earmarked Rs 38686.59 crore for investment in PSUs, joint ventures and special purpose vehicles.

Railways' expenditure during 2012-23 (in Rs thousand crore)

The FM has also allocated Rs 15710.44 crore to the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), whose assets will be monetised by the Railways for operations and maintenance.

Capital Expenditure (in Rs crore)

It has also allocated Rs 13335.47 crore for track renewal, Rs 2850 crore for gauge conversion and Rs 12108 crore for doubling. A sum of Rs 25243 crore has been allocated for new lines as well.

Revenue

According to an analysis by the PRS Legislative Research, Railways' total internal revenue for 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 2,40,000 crore, an increase of 19 percent over the revised estimates of 2021-22. In 2021-22, total internal revenue is estimated to be 7 percent lower than the budget estimate.

Expenditure of Railways is financed through its internal resources (freight and passenger revenue, and leasing of railway land), budgetary support from the central government, and extrabudgetary resources (primarily borrowings but also includes institutional financing, public-private partnerships, and foreign direct investment).

Railways’ working expenses (salaries, staff amenities, pension, asset maintenance) are met through its internal resources. Capital expenditure (such as procurement of wagons and station redevelopment) is financed through internal resources, budgetary support from the central government, and extra-budgetary resources.

Source of funds - capital expenditure

Railways earns its internal revenue primarily from passenger and freight traffic. In 2022-23, Railways is estimated to earn 69 percent of its internal revenue from freight and 24 percent from passenger traffic. The remaining 7 percent will be earned from other miscellaneous sources such as parcel service, coaching receipts, and sale of platform tickets.