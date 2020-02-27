Finance
India Post Payments Bank crosses 2 crore customer mark
Updated : February 27, 2020 11:42 PM IST
According to a statement, IPPB had reached the landmark of one crore customers in August last year - its first year of operations.
With the launch of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) Services in September 2019, IPPB has now become the single largest platform in the country for providing interoperable banking services to the customers of any bank, the statement said.
With AePS services, any person with a bank account linked to Aadhaar can perform basic banking services such as cash withdrawals and balance enquiry irrespective of the bank they hold their account with.