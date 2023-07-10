CNBC TV18
India mops up Rs 4.75 lakh crore in net direct taxes till July 9, up 16% from last fiscal

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 9:22:02 PM IST (Published)

India collects direct taxes mainly through corporate and personal income tax. So far this fiscal, the net direct Tax collection stands at Rs 4.75 lakh crore, 15.87 percent higher than in the corresponding period last year.

The Income Tax department on Monday said it has collected Rs 4.75 lakh crore in direct taxes till July 9, 2023, — nearly 16 percent higher than the collection during the same period in the 2022-23 fiscal. In a press release, the I-T department said direct tax collection so far this year has already touched 26.05 percent of the Budget estimate of Rs 18.23 lakh crore for this fiscal.

"Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 4.75 lakh crore which is 15.87 percent higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year," the press release read.
Between April 1, and July 9, refunds totaling Rs 42,000 crore have been issued, which marks a 2.55 percent rise compared to the refunds issued during the corresponding period of the preceding year, the department said in the release.
