As India undertakes the world’s largest vaccination program to counter Covid-19 and more business places open up, the Indian consumers are optimistic about the revival of the economy and their lives, said Mastercard.

Capturing these insights, Mastercard conducted a survey titled - 'Preparing for the post-COVID-19 world: India consumer sentiment tracker'.

This survey was done over a period of 8 months, i.e., June 2020-Jan 21 and highlights the evolving Indian consumer sentiment along with a specific focus on industries such as retail, travel, and digital payments.

Moreover, it also compares these trends vis-à-vis other APAC markets. The survey sums up that Indians are more optimistic compared to their APAC counterparts on almost all counts.

It is observed that while there are concerns there is also the confidence to step out more than earlier due to the ongoing vaccination program. Indians have showcased more readiness to travel, be at social events, or eating out. The study also shows that during the lockdown, the common concerns around the region were healthcare, livelihood, economy, and children's education which could impact most respondents’ personal finances. 42 percent of the respondents said that their personal finances remained the same or became better as before the COVID impact.

Out of the remaining 58 percent, nearly half the Indian consumers interviewed at this time were certain that their financial status would return to pre-Covid- 19 level within six months. In contrast, APAC markets remained pessimistic, with only 29 percent who felt the same, Mastercard said.

One of the reasons for this Indian optimism could be the age-old values of ‘saving for a rainy day’. The survey shows that ‘Saving Income’ is on top priority among Indians (65 percent) in comparison to the rest of APAC (47 percent). 43 percent of Indians will be spending less on non-essential items, 32 percent will rotate credit and 31 percent will buy on installments, even as we see the green shoots of recovery, according to the survey.

Apart from day-to-day items like grocery, which was traditionally an offline purchase, 64 percent of Indians also bought online education solutions and 52 percent ordered health and wellness products and services. In fact, 58 percent of Indian respondents intend to increase their usage of contactless payments such as debit and credit cards, prepaid cards, and mobile wallets, which shows their comfort with the digital ecosystem, the report said.

Not only that, but 81 percent of Indian respondents believe that contactless payment is a trend here to stay. Moreover, 2 out of 3 Indians feel secure making online payments which is 10 percent higher than other regions in APAC, it added.