India Inc hopes for an amnesty scheme to resolve tax disputes in next phase of GST reforms

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) laws were made implemented in India on July 1, 2017, replacing the earlier complex Central and State taxes. Under the Indian GST, goods and services are categorised into different tax slabs, including 5 percent, 12 percent, 18 percent and 28 percent. Since then, GST collections have seen a huge rise with every passing year.

According to a poll conducted by Deloitte, India Inc. believes that the time has come to unleash the next phase of reforms in indirect tax administration to enhance Ease of Doing Business. Respondents to the survey acknowledged the need for introducing an amnesty scheme, essential for resolving existing tax disputes that had tied up business capital and government revenue. 70 percent business leaders have reaffirmed their positive reliance on evolving aspects of GST law —a 10 percent increase from the preceding year.

In the Deloitte survey, 80 percent business leaders expressed that the time is ripe for the next phase of GST regime reforms for enhanced EoDB and sectoral growth in the next few years. Business leaders across industries have been quite appreciative of the transformation brought in by user-friendly tech engines, such as GSTR 2B, sequential return filings, the timely transition of e-invoicing data, and the GST portal. However, the government must resolve current issues and demands, particularly those that are revenue neutral, to fully realise the benefits of the GST regime in India.